CityServe reschedules 'Fall Overhaul' because of poor air quality

Recently poor air quality has prompted CityServe to reschedule for Oct. 2 its one-day "Fall Overhaul" collaboration with Keep Bakersfield Beautiful.
The family-friendly event including tree- and flower-planting, trash pickups and bench-painting is now set for 8 to 11 a.m., with a 7:30 a.m. check-in at the Fox Theatre, 2001 H St.
Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, coffee and doughnuts. Donations are accepted at www.cityservenetwork.com/donate.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up at www.cityservebakersfield.com.