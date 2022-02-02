CityServe offering help for landlords, tenants seeking rent relief

CityServe hosting workshops to help tenants, landlords receive rent
The Bakersfield Californian
CityServe Eviction Prevention Starting Point, an application assistance program for landlords and tenants in need of rent relief, is hosting workshops at multiple locations throughout Kern County this month.
Trained CityServe staff will assist landlords and tenants through the application process so they can obtain rent relief quickly.
Appointment requests can be made at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention.
The workshops are scheduled to be held:
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Jesus Saves International at 425 S. Shafter Ave. in Shafter;
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Canyon Hills Wasco at 600 Broadway St. in Wasco;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lamont Living Waters at 8300 Collison St. in Lamont;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Taft First Assembly of God at 314 Asher Ave. in Taft;
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Family Life Worship Center at 501 W. Perkins Ave. in McFarland;
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at City Church at 16027 M St. in Mojave;
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at 3535 Union Ave. in Bakersfield;
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb 21 at New Life Church at 4201 Stine Road in Bakersfield;
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 KNUCKLE UP Ministries at 5301 Lake Isabella Blvd. in Lake Isabella;
and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 Life House at 520 S. Richmond Road in Ridgecrest.