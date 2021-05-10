CityServe moves into Arizona, teams up with GCU

Grand Canyon University and CityServe announced the launch of the first CityServe HUB in Arizona at Grand Canyon University campus to help people in need.
According to a news release from CityServe, a 35,000-square-foot warehouse on campus will function as the new GCU HUB — powered mostly by volunteers — to receive, sort and distribute goods such as food, apparel, furniture and household items, to points of distribution. Those points are local churches or faith-based organizations trained by and in covenant with CityServe to receive resources from its assigned HUB and meet the needs of its community with tangible items and compassion.
GCU has currently identified 40 PODs and plans to extend its reach across the state of Arizona, the news release stated.