Construction of an affordable housing project is set to start Tuesday on the west side of F Street just south of Golden State Avenue in downtown Bakersfield.
After more than a year of planning, the faith-based nonprofit CityServe made the announcement in conjunction with the Housing Authority of Kern that the project, named Elevate, has begun.
“We are pleased to partner with CityServe to provide quality affordable housing for Bakersfield residents,” said Stephen Pelz, executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern. “The need is great and Elevate will help meet this need.”
The project, located in the former CityServe parking lot at 3201 F St., will include two, four-story buildings that together offer 126 one-bedroom units. There will also be 24/7 security and surveillance, and gated entry that encloses the wraparound site, meaning the nonprofit and its partners will provide comprehensive support services to tenants.
According to a news release, supportive services include case management, income support, employment readiness and training, job skill development, substance abuse treatment, relapse prevention, family counseling and personal development coaching.
“We look forward to how Elevate will soon shape the future of our downtown community for a better and more vibrant neighborhood as we elevate people to live their purpose,” said Karl Hargestam, CityServe Network executive director. “It’s been a monumental effort to help people in Kern County with an innovative building project combined with a comprehensive supportive approach.”
As part of the nonprofit’s goal in addressing homelessness, the complex is for those who are currently homeless. Additionally, those eligible need to have an income below 30% the city’s median income and a housing voucher from the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.
Thirty-six units will be set aside for foster youth applicants, aged 18-25, who have transitioned out of care.
According to the release, construction is expected to finish by early 2024.
Renderings obtained by the city of Bakersfield last month depict the project will have one 43,775-square-foot building running north and south along F Street, and another 26,696-square-foot building to the immediate south that will run east and west, according to past reports.