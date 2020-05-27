CityServe Kern County and Bakersfield Chrysler Jeep Fiat are hosting a Drive-Up Food Drive to help feed local families from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Bakersfield Chrysler Jeep Fiat dealership, 3101 Cattle Drive.
People and businesses are asked to donate dry, nonperishable foods such as rice, beans, canned and boxed foods. Monetary donations will also be accepted to purchase additional food. All food items are distributed to CityServe-resourced churches that hand out groceries to vulnerable families.
“There is a real sense of hardship in our community right now,” said Alex Karegaran, general manager at the dealership. “This food drive is one small way we can give back to those who are most in need and provide hope in the midst of this crisis."
For more information on CityServe’s COVID-19 response and ways the community can help, visit www.cityservekerncounty.com.
