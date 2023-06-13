Site preparation is well underway at the southwest corner of F Street and Golden State Avenue as CityServe makes room for two four-story apartment towers it hopes will help address local demand for affordable, single-bedroom apartments.

Ahead of a public unveiling of the building plans, the faith-based distributor of food and resources has almost finished removing asphalt and concrete from the former parking lot of the old Montgomery Ward building at 3201 F St. Next will come storm drains, then grading and landscaping, and the first residents are expected to move in sometime between November and February.