Site preparation is well underway at the southwest corner of F Street and Golden State Avenue as CityServe makes room for two four-story apartment towers it hopes will help address local demand for affordable, single-bedroom apartments.
Ahead of a public unveiling of the building plans, the faith-based distributor of food and resources has almost finished removing asphalt and concrete from the former parking lot of the old Montgomery Ward building at 3201 F St. Next will come storm drains, then grading and landscaping, and the first residents are expected to move in sometime between November and February.
The 126-unit project is notable not just for its sensitivity — neighbors have expressed concerns about security and the kind of residents it will draw — but also its novelty: Modular units will be installed there instead of building the project from the ground up.
CityServe’s director of communications, Crissy Cochran, said Tuesday that project renderings were not quite ready for release. The Bakersfield-based organization looks forward to sharing them with nearby residents soon, she added, saying the project will uplift the surrounding area.
“We’re really excited to be able to unveil to the community and explain to downtown Bakersfield what these apartment buildings look like, the name of the apartment complex and what it truly will consist of,” Cochran said. A date for the unveiling has not been set.
Each of the units will measure 440 square feet, and all 126 are reserved for people who earn less than 30% of the area’s median income, reported Executive Director Stephen Pelz of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, which together with CityServe won a $29.9 million state grant that will cover most of the project’s development costs.
Pelz said the project will help meet Bakersfield’s need for single-bedroom units for poor people whose rent will be subsidized through housing authority vouchers.
Some nearby homeowners have questioned the wisdom of building the project there, saying it would increase security risks in an area already heavily impacted by homelessness.
But Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose Ward 2 used to include the area, said he has also heard from neighbors who “more quietly shared their support for the project and understand the impact and that ultimately it is an improvement to that area.”
Gonzales noted he worked with CityServe on plans to add surveillance cameras, security and other enhancements in an effort to address neighbors’ concerns, which he said “shouldn’t stop us from completing a project.” He added the property has been blighted for more than 10 years.
Ward 3 Councilman Ken Weir, who now represents the area, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Cochran said the modular units that will be placed at the site have already been built and inspected as they sit in the Bay Area awaiting delivery to Bakersfield. She called them “extremely good, quality apartments.”
“This is a new idea for Kern County to hear about apartments being built like this, but they’re wonderful,” Cochran said. She noted there will be 24-hour surveillance around the site, as well as hired security, gates and help from local churches to ensure residents of the apartments are able to connect with resources they may need.
The bigger goal, she said, is to address the housing shortage while helping local residents get back on their feet.
“These are people who really want to keep moving forward,” she said, adding, “We want to be the best neighbor that Westchester or F Street ever had.”