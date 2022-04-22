CityServe, Bakersfield College welcome community to reopen Educational Collaborative

CityServe and Bakersfield College celebrated a reopening Friday for their Educational Collaborative, which hosts education programs for adults seeking reentry into the workforce or higher education programs.
The partnership between the nonprofit and the local college has already made a difference in dozens of lives through cohorts that started in October 2020. But because of the pandemic, it hadn’t really had a chance to welcome the public through the doors of its building at 1431 L St.
Now that public health restrictions have been relaxed, people got a glimpse of the alternative campus, as well as its potential.
“What the community saw today was an expanded classroom. We have full staff that are working here. We have an advisement center that’s getting established,” Endee Grijalva, who’s the program manager for higher education for Bakersfield College and program lead for Project HireUp, said Friday.
Eric Simpson, director of the CityServe Educational Collaborative, described Project HireUp, which is hosted at the facility, as the center’s anchor. The program offers certification programs and eventually employment opportunities for those struggling to find work, whether the person is a veteran who’s struggling with re-entry to civilian life, someone who was recently incarcerated or someone experiencing homelessness, Grijalva and Simpson said. It also helps its students who'd like to progress toward academic goals through the college.
BC and CityServe have even broader goals for the facility’s potential, Simpson said. Since its original 2020 opening, the collaborators have been able to use the last 18 months or so as a kind of “soft launch” that have let them find new partnerships in the community to increase what can be offered through the CityServe Educational Collaborative.
“Having that Project HireUp model as the anchor is crucial as we expand and grow the program, because we want to continue to invest in things like welding and construction, culinary (program) and starting all those kinds of things,” Simpson said. “We want to grow those opportunities.”