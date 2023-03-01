 Skip to main content
CityServe announces annual anti-human trafficking campaign

Inside their 3201 F St. headquarters, CityServe officials announced on Wednesday the start of its annual Project Rescue Awareness Campaign, a month-long offensive poised at combating human trafficking in Bakersfield.

Outside CityServe’s office, a single public Golden Empire Transit bus was adorned with a campaign banner, which includes in bold a number to the national human trafficking hotline and the emergency help text number. These banners will be slapped onto 10 buses embarking on 14 routes throughout the city until the end of March.

