It wasn't the largest fundraiser that CityServe has been a part of, but every bit of reaching out to the community helps.
On Friday, the faith-based organization partnered with Bakersfield Chrysler Jeep Fiat for a drive-up food drive where nonperishable food could be dropped off. The food, including rice, beans, and canned and boxed items, will be given to senior citizens in need of groceries, said Jenni Krippner, a CityServe administrative assistant.
"We have been so active lately," Krippner said. "This may be small but every bit counts."
“There is a real sense of hardship in our community right now,” said Alex Karegaran, general manager at Bakersfield Chrysler Jeep Fiat, in a news release. “This food drive is one small way we can give back to those who are most in need and provide hope in the midst of this crisis — Bakersfield is my home, my city and I am honored that our business can play a small part in helping families throughout our community.”
The partnership came about after the dealership reached out to CityServe in an attempt to help the community, said Robin Robinson, who oversees community development for CityServe.
"They reached out to us because they wanted to do good," she said. "It's all about collaboration."
CityServe has 120 churches for which it serves as a hub, Robinson said. Every denomination is accepted into the networking organization.
"We're nine weeks into COVID-19 and it's amplified that need for community," Robinson said in a previous interview. "This is a miracle to see. We want this kind of community support long after the pandemic ends."
On Wednesday, CityServe will continue the Farmers to Families Food Box Program at The Mission at Kern County, Robinson said. Churches under CityServe will distribute fresh produce, meat and dairy to families dealing with food insecurity. The churches will be used as distribution points, where thousands of food boxes will be delivered and given to members of their communities.
CityServe will hand the boxes of food to the different churches and they will provide the food to their communities.
For churches hoping to join CityServe, contact Robinson at 632-6478 or visit cityservesocal.com/bakersfield for more information.
