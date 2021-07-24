City's Youth Commission seeks applicants

The Bakersfield City Council is accepting applications from high school students who are interested in serving on the Bakersfield Youth Commission for the 2021-22 school year, identifying youth needs in the city.
According to a city memo, these positions are open: mayor, regular appointment; Ward 1, regular and alternate appointments; Ward 2, regular and alternate appointments; Ward 4, regular appointment; Ward 6, regular and alternate appointments; and Ward 7, regular and alternate appointments.
Each member of the City Council appoints two youths from their ward and the mayor picks two commission members from the city at large.
Applicants must be city residents, high school students at the time of appointment and maintain as close to a 3.0 GPA as possible, the city memo said.
Get an application at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall North, 1600 Truxtun Ave., or online at bakersfieldcity.us/152. Call the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767 for more information.