 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City's homelessness dashboard created to increase accountability

City of Bakersfield officials said they know that homelessness is the No. 1 concern facing residents, a problem that creates health and public safety concerns for a variety of reasons.

But the message Tuesday also included a stark truth: The issue is not just a Bakersfield problem, and so it’ll take more than Bakersfield solutions to address.

Coronavirus Cases