City's annual grease-collection drive officially underway

The city of Bakersfield's annual holiday grease-collection drive is officially underway, according to city officials.
The goal is to offer a safe disposal option for cooking oil and grease — which can cause severe problems for the city's sewer system, according to a city news release.
Improperly disposing of used cooking oil and grease down residential drains can result in clogged pipes and other damage, causing backups, so city officials are offering several disposal points where the grease and used oil can be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.
Residents are asked to collect their used cooking oil and grease in sealed containers before dropping it off at the locations, the release notes.
There's no charge for using one of the city's collection points during the drive, which runs until Friday, Jan. 7.
Cooking oil and grease drop-off locations include the city of Bakersfield Wastewater Treatment Plant 3 (6901 McCutchen Road) and the North of River Sanitary District Main Office (204 Universe Ave.).
Residents may drop off their used cooking oil and grease at those locations Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The drop-offs are closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
For more information, contact the Wastewater Division at 661-326-3249.