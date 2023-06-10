All four city of Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department pools are open now through Aug. 12 or 13, depending on the site, for summer recreational swim.
Cost is $4 per person or $13 for a group of four at McMurtrey Aquatic Center and $1 per person at MLK, Jefferson and Silver Creek pools. Children 2 years and younger get in free. All pools will be closed July 22.
• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pool, 1000 S. Owens St.; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
• Jefferson Park pool, 801 Bernard St.; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday
Additionally, there will be Family Fun Nights for $5 a person from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23, July 14 and 28, and Aug. 11 at McMurtrey. Activities include interactive games, swimming, water slides and more.
• McMurtrey Aquatic Center, 1325 Q St.; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
• Silver Creek Park pool, 7011 Harris Road; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday