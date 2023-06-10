20190607-bc-pools

Friends Lilly Herrera, 11, Angel McDowell, 11, and Marisa Vielnas, 10, jump into Jefferson Pool together on on June 6, 2019.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

All four city of Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department pools are open now through Aug. 12 or 13, depending on the site, for summer recreational swim.

Cost is $4 per person or $13 for a group of four at McMurtrey Aquatic Center and $1 per person at MLK, Jefferson and Silver Creek pools. Children 2 years and younger get in free. All pools will be closed July 22.

