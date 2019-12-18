The city of Bakersfield is working to repair damage caused by a sinkhole near the westbound side of 24th Street. Repair work will require the city to close the outside westbound lane west of F Street.
In a news release the city said it was not clear what caused the sinkhole. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
