City vows improvements in response to grand jury's trash, recycling findings

The city of Bakersfield said it is building toward a master plan for its waste division, despite a persistent staff shortage, in a response last week to a December Kern County grand jury report.

The report is based on the grand jury's findings from a tour of waste facilities managed by Kern County and the Bakersfield Public Works Department. And while the jury considered the fact that both agencies are understaffed, it found various issues with several of the nine county landfills, such as sending the wrong waste to the wrong site and a lack of labels on waste bins.

