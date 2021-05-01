You have permission to edit this article.
City urges water conservation as dry conditions persist

The Kern River is dry at the Weir Water Control near Riverview Park in this October 2020 file photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

As dry conditions persist, the city of Bakersfield's Water Resources Department is calling on the public to conserve water.

"Snowpack in the Kern River watershed — which provides for a vital source of local water supply — is projected to be only 17 percent of average this year. Last year, the snowpack was 43 percent of average, so we are now in our second dry year," according to a city memo.

It goes on to urge residents to conserve outside water use from now into fall. The city's water conservation webpage, at bakersfieldcity.us/419/Water-Conservation-Resources, highlights several tips.

