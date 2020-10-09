The city of Bakersfield sent out updated nighttime road construction closures on northbound Highway 99, the northbound State Route 99 on-ramp at Wible Road and the northbound State Route 99-to-eastbound State Route 58 connector.
In a news release, the city addressed two closures in particular scheduled for the coming days:
• On Sunday, the two outside lanes will be closed on northbound Highway 99 between Belle Terrace and Brundage Lane, along with the ramps mentioned above, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
• On Thursday, the outside northbound lane on Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58, as well as the aforementioned ramps, will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The city said northbound-to-eastbound motorists will be detoured north to California Avenue, then return via southbound State Route 99 to eastbound State Route 58. At least one northbound lane will remain open on both nights.
The construction schedules may change without notice due to unforeseen circumstances, the city said.