The Bakersfield City Council will take up two affordable housing projects at its meeting Wednesday, addressing a shortage in the cheapest housing available to low-income residents.
The council’s action could help add 101 affordable housing units to the city, a portion of which would be devoted to homeless veterans. Although both projects were already in the process of being completed, the council could move them closer toward construction on Wednesday.
For one of the projects, the council is scheduled to approve an agreement to commit $1.5 million in federal funds to a planned 81-unit complex at 3345 Bernard St. For the second project, the council is scheduled to hold a public hearing to allow the Kern County Housing Authority to issue $4 million in tax-exempt bonds for a 20-unit complex at 811 22nd St.
Kern County and Bakersfield have a serious need for affordable housing. Last fall, the Housing Authority reported 26,000 housing units were needed for around 13,000 families on the agency’s waiting list.
The city said in the meeting’s agenda the projects will help meet the city’s affordable housing goals.
The Bernard Street project is expected to be completed by July 2021, according to the agenda, with full occupancy complete by November of the same year.
At the same meeting, the city is also scheduled to appropriate $800,000 in Senate Bill 1 road repair funds and gas tax funds to rehabilitate city streets.
The SB1 funds will be used to resurface:
- Camino Del Oeste from Kroll Way to Calle Cerca
- Mill Oak Run from Park View Drive to Bracken Oak Way
- Hughes Lane from Brundage Lane to Highway 58
- The Driftwood Street and Firwood Way intersection
The city did not say which roads would be repaved using gas tax funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.