City to start pilot meter program in southwest

The city of Bakersfield is set to receive half a million dollars in federal grant funding for a water meter upgrade pilot program to improve system efficiency and reduce water losses.
Awarded by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the $497,117 comes from a Water and Energy Efficiency Grant to replace 5,500 existing meters in a residential area that serves more than 20,000 residents.
The pilot project will take place on a 2.46-square-mile perimeter located between Gosford and Stine roads and between Ming Avenue and White Lane. Officials will track the progress as part of a long-term goal of converting all meters to the new system.
This comes at no cost to residents, as the meters will be installed by California Water Service through a contract for the city of Bakersfield’s municipal water system.
Officials anticipate the new meters will save customers 221 acre-feet of water each year by providing real-time access to their water use data, and save the Earth 4.3 metric tons of CO2 usually accrued by city vehicles that periodically check the meters.
The project is expected to be completed by May 2025.