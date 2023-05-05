 Skip to main content
City to start pilot meter program in southwest

The city of Bakersfield is set to receive half a million dollars in federal grant funding for a water meter upgrade pilot program to improve system efficiency and reduce water losses.

Awarded by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the $497,117 comes from a Water and Energy Efficiency Grant to replace 5,500 existing meters in a residential area that serves more than 20,000 residents.

