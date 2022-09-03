 Skip to main content
City to spend $6 million on youth gang violence prevention

Local school districts, nonprofits and community-based organizations will join forces with city government and its police department to reduce gang violence by targeting its root causes through spending millions over the next three years.

The city of Bakersfield received a $3.1 million grant from the Board of State and Community Corrections in July and authorized the use of the funds at Wednesday’s City Council meeting in a 6-0 vote, with Councilman Bruce Freeman absent. The city will match these funds, which are expected to last until December 2025, for a total of $6.2 million.

