City of Bakersfield officials voted to adopt the county’s Tobacco Retailer’s Permit on Wednesday, which prohibits any sale of tobacco products without a valid permit.
This comes at the recommendation of the city’s Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods Committee, which unanimously decided to adopt Kern County’s existing ordinance, as opposed to creating a city-specific ordinance, on tobacco retail permits.
The committee held two meetings prior to the decision, in March and then May, to first discuss recommendations by the Blue Zones Tobacco Summit and review existing state law surrounding tobacco sales. At a gathering held by members of the Bakersfield Blue Zones Project and Tobacco Free Alliance before Wednesday’s 5:15 p.m. meeting, activists spoke on the continued challenge in holding store owners accountable.
According to the coalition, 47% of tobacco-stocked retailers in Bakersfield continue to sell the products, including flavored brands, to those under the age of 21. Many of these sales, according to local Blue Zones Executive Director Kiyoshi Tomono, are within school zones.
"This is not about adding more laws and more regulations to the books," Tomono said. "It's simply about enforcing the laws already out there."
With this adoption, retailers looking to sell tobacco in their store must apply to the county for a Tobacco Retailer’s Permit. The county will be responsible for issuance and collection of fees, renewal and revocation of permits within city limits. Application fees are $140, while annual permit fees range from $265 to $790, depending on the number of past violations associated with the store’s permit.
Since the county adopted its tobacco permit ordinance in 2007, it is a misdemeanor under county municipal code for a retailer to sell tobacco products without first obtaining a permit. Each day and each location where sales happen without a permit is a separate violation.
Currently, a retailer’s license is required for tobacco products under state law for all retailers, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers and importers, to include e-cigarettes and vaping products. Sale of flavored tobacco products or flavor enhancers are illegal under state law.
• The city approved the use of the SoundThinking Gunshot Detection System, which officials say will help police patrols quickly and accurately locate the source of gunshots by detecting the shot’s origin “within a minute” of the incident.
Bakersfield Police are adamant that an efficient response to gunfire will reduce shootings, increase gun seizures and arrests, and improve community relations. BPD has since 2020 used the ShotSpotter, a gun detection system within the same company, in a six-square-mile radius in the city, and said the system has significantly improved their response times.
The city will enter phase one and two of the company’s services, at the cost of about $1.3 million paid out through June 30, 2026 using Public Safety and Vital Services revenue.
• Council members also approved financing for several affordable housing projects in Bakersfield.
The approved resolutions include nearly $2 million committed from Permanent Local Housing Allocation and American Rescue Act Plan funds for the Housing Authority of the County of Kern to develop a 150-unit project at 4215 Letzring Lane; up to $7.6 million lent from Local Housing Trust Fund and Regional Early Action Planning Funds through the county’s housing authority for a four-story, 36-unit project Bakersfield Senior Center at 530 4th St.; and $2.4 million lent from Home Investment Partnerships Funds, REAP and LHTF through the Golden Empire Affordable Housing to develop a 16-unit project at 610 4th St.
Desperate to meet housing quotas outlined in their state-compiled Regional Housing Needs Allocation, Bakersfield officials regularly approve funding for affordable housing projects to combat rising costs of living and homelessness. The city needs to build 37,461 units by the end of 2031, which translates to about 4,600 annually, including 2,277 low-income housing units.