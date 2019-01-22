The city of Bakersfield is set to purchase Casa Tequila Bar & Grill for $2.5 million and shut it down in the next few weeks.
The property lies along the path of the Centennial Corridor. Much of the land around the restaurant has already been bought by the city.
Initially, the owners of the restaurant came to an agreement with the city to keep Casa Tequila open, but a change in ownership precipitated the city’s purchase of the property.
At the moment, the restaurant remains open.
Olive Drive Partners, which owns Casa Tequila according to city documents, requested the city buy the property outright.
“I would characterize this as having been an amicable situation,” Tandy said. “They changed their minds so we’re accommodating them.”
Olive Drive Partners could not be reached for comment.
The building had housed an El Torito franchise until recently.
The Bakersfield City Council will vote to approve the terms of the purchase at its meeting Wednesday. If the council does approve the terms, it will vote on the purchase agreement at its meeting scheduled for Feb. 6.
The city does not have a choice in the situation. State and federal laws force the city to buy the property.
Only the parking lot of Casa Tequila lies in the path of the Centennial Corridor, which will connect Highway 58 to the Westside Parkway.
Olive Drive Partners had come to a verbal agreement with the city that would have entailed the city building a new parking lot for the restaurant to keep it open.
But the makeup of the partnership changed, and the new owners did not want a new parking lot, they wanted to sell the building, city documents say.
“They have a right to do that under the laws that govern acquisition of property under federal and state laws,” Tandy said. “We were pretty well obligated to go along with their most recent desire.”
The city has not yet decided what it plans to do with the building, Tandy said.
The building could be sold to new owners to become another restaurant. Recently, the city has discussed turning the building over to the Bakersfield Police Department for training new officers.
The training facility the city currently owns will not be able to accommodate the increase in police recruits the city plans to bring on with funds raised from the 1 percent sales tax increase recently passed by voters.
“We’re not going to demolish it,” Tandy said.
A strip mall behind Casa Tequila has already been demolished to clear the way for the new road.
The $270 million Centennial Corridor project, which is designed to create a seamless east-to-west flow of traffic through Bakersfield, is scheduled to be completed by 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.