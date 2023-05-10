City to host trash drop-off events this weekend

The city of Bakersfield will host two trash drop-off events from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
As part of Bakersfield’s Clean City Initiative, the drop-offs are funded by the Public Safety and Vital Services Tax as a way to promote proper trash disposal and deter illegal dumping.
Two drop-off sites will be open on Saturday, at the parking lot of the Bakersfield Municipal Airport at 2000 S. Union Ave., and another at the RiverLakes Ranch Community Center at 3825 Riverlakes Drive.
Acceptable items include; furniture, mattresses, box springs, major appliances, electronics (e-waste: TVs, monitors, computers, printers, etc.), water heaters, barbecue grills (no propane tanks).
Non-acceptable items include: Construction materials and debris (including concrete), any item that contains refrigerant (AC units, refrigerators), items that weigh more than 300 pounds, and hazardous waste.