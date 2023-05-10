 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City to host trash drop-off events this weekend

Bulky waste.png

You can dispose of large trash items at the city of Bakersfield's next drop-off events.

 Courtesy of city of Bakersfield

The city of Bakersfield will host two trash drop-off events from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

As part of Bakersfield’s Clean City Initiative, the drop-offs are funded by the Public Safety and Vital Services Tax as a way to promote proper trash disposal and deter illegal dumping.

Coronavirus Cases