City to host Great American Cleanup this Saturday

Grab your gloves, Bakersfield: The city is hosting its 20th Annual Great American Cleanup on Saturday.
The cleanup event is the single largest pick-up day of the year, organized by the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee, which is part of the city’s Solid Waste Division.
Officials expect an estimated 1,500 volunteers to clean up litter and “spruce up” the city’s community gardens on Saturday.
For those interested in joining, you can register at KeepBakersfieldBeautiful.us. Work will commence at 8 a.m. and continue until 10 a.m.
Afterward, a celebration will be held at Yokuts Park, located at 4200 Empire Drive, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will include a barbecue lunch, games and an award ceremony presented by elected officials and city staff.
According to a city news release sent Friday, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh will present the High School Challenge award — a trophy and $500 donation — to the school with the most registered volunteers.