City to host another trash drop-off this weekend

Do you have an unwanted sofa, plasma TV or barbecue grill that you no longer need and can’t seem to sell? The city of Bakersfield will take it off your hands.
The city’s Solid Waste Division is hosting two drop-off events from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, one in the parking lot of the Mesa Marin Sports complex and another at 15050 Stockdale Highway.
“The pop-up events are really an opportunity for residents to get rid of items that they wouldn’t be able to fit in their normal trash bins (tan or black),” said city spokesperson Joe Conroy.
Examples of acceptable items include: furniture, major appliances, electronics, water heaters and mattresses.
Items containing refrigerant (A/C units, refrigerators), construction materials and hazardous waste will not be accepted, so please leave any Botulinum toxin, nerve agent or analytical reagent at home, or — preferably — with the proper authorities.
Pop-ups like these began in Janunary 2020 are paid for by the City’s Public Safety & Vital Services Measure (Measure N), with the mission of cutting down on illegal dumping. The city additionally offers pickup service for items too heavy to transport and unwanted oil.
“The February events hosted at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and the Bena Landfill collected more than 31,000 pounds of trash, 3,140 pounds of recycling and 182 mattresses,” Conroy said.
For more information, go online to the city’s website at bakersfieldcity.us/406/Special-Services. For questions, call the Solid Waste Division at 661-326-3114, using option 3 for Residential Services.