City to host another trash drop-off this weekend

You can dispose of large trash items at the city of Bakersfield's next drop-off events.

 Courtesy of city of Bakersfield

Do you have an unwanted sofa, plasma TV or barbecue grill that you no longer need and can’t seem to sell? The city of Bakersfield will take it off your hands.

The city’s Solid Waste Division is hosting two drop-off events from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, one in the parking lot of the Mesa Marin Sports complex and another at 15050 Stockdale Highway.

