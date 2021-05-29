City to host 2 trash drop-off events

Bakersfield's Solid Waste Division will hold two pop-up large trash drop-off events from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5, at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village at 9001 Ashe Road and at 4200 Panorama Drive.
Bakersfield residents can bring items that don't fit in their tan trash bins.
It is part of Bakersfield's Clean City Initiative, funded by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure, according to a city memo. It is meant to reduce the amount of dumping on roads and property.
The last events, held May 19, collected almost 14 tons of trash, the city reported.