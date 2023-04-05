 Skip to main content
City to honor hometown heroes with annual banner program

Banners depicting active duty service members are to be hung around select parking lots in downtown Bakersfield later this year, as part of the annual appreciation program. 

 Courtesy of city of Bakersfield

The city of Bakersfield is accepting applications for its annual Hometown Heroes Banner Program, which displays vinyl portraits on select lots in the city’s downtown corridor.

Banners are made of commercial grade vinyl that feature a portrait of the recipient with their name, rank and branch of service.

