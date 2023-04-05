City to honor hometown heroes with annual banner program

The city of Bakersfield is accepting applications for its annual Hometown Heroes Banner Program, which displays vinyl portraits on select lots in the city’s downtown corridor.
Banners are made of commercial grade vinyl that feature a portrait of the recipient with their name, rank and branch of service.
The program is managed by third-party contractor Proforma Solutions and Kern River Blue Star Moms, a nonprofit that coordinates with the city. According to company owner Beckie Diltz, the whole process takes two to three days, but the impact lasts a lifetime.
“We want these banners to represent the fact that this is a proud moment for the families and for those serving abroad,” said Diltz, whose company has handled the design and consultation with applicants for the past two years.
Qualified honorees must be an active duty service member and either a current resident or have an immediate family member who lives in Bakersfield. Each banner costs $165, and must be paid either to Proforma Solutions or through the Kern River Blue Star Moms.
Most of the applicants, Diltz said, are parents or relatives of a newly enlisted service member who recently graduated and is bound for deployment. But they also have some who apply for a spouse, brother or sister who is a world and a half away, and won’t be back anytime soon.
The photo of the service member, seated at the banner center, is generally taken from their time of enlistment or graduation.
“Sometimes it’s a good picture, sometimes it’s pretty bad,” Diltz said, laughing. “But we can doctor them.”
Janell Klepic, president of Kern River Blue Star Moms, said this program is one avenue of appreciation the nonprofit undertakes, adding that they regularly host donation drives for care packages they send to deployed troops.
This banner program in particular was started by their previous chapter president, Christine Beard, along with the help of then-Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
“Kern County is really big on honoring its veteran community,” Klepic said. “It's just a win-win to bring it all together, and it reminds people, ‘hey these people are out there.’”
In 2022, 46 banners were raised for active duty members, mostly at the Amtrak station parking lot and adjacent Greyhound bus stop.
One banner, posted by the station entrance, featured Klepic’s son, who is eight months into his fourth deployment on the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, as part of its sea helicopter squadron.
“I still wave to it every day, every time I drive past — which I know sounds a little crazy,” Klepic said, adding that she teared up the first time she saw it. “It just reminds me of him.”
Deadline for the application is 4:30 p.m. May 3. Applications must be submitted in person with proof of eligibility to Proforma Solutions, at 3434 Truxtun Ave., Suite 170.