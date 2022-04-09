City to hold General Plan Update workshop

The city of Bakersfield will hold an introduction to the General Plan Update in a virtual workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86367592561#success with passcode 428880. Spanish translation will be available.
The General Plan covers land use, transportation, housing, conservation, open space, noise, safety and environmental justice. It can also include community design, downtown and economic development.
Learn more about the city's General Plan Update at bakersfield2045.com.