City of Bakersfield Animal Control will hold a dog vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Jefferson Park, at 801 Bernard St. with safeguards in place due to the pandemic.
You can have your pet vaccinated, licensed and microchipped during the drive-thru clinic.
People are asked to stay in their vehicle, where they will be contacted by staff to fill out forms, receive directions and hear when to return at a designated time for services.
Masks are required. For more information, call 326-3436.