The city of Bakersfield is ending its relationship with the company that provides its online payment service after two breaches within about a year exposed the data of thousands of customers.
Around 2,500 people were impacted by the latest breach of the city’s payment system, Click2Gov, which is created and operated by CentralSquare Technologies, the city reported Friday.
The city initially acknowledged the most recent breach in late September after the data security firm Gemini Advisory announced in a blog post that Bakersfield had been one of several cities whose Click2Gov systems had been hacked over a period of several months.
The city said Friday that an unauthorized party had inserted a code into Bakersfield’s online payment system designed to capture payment card data and other information entered in Click2Gov between July 30 and Sept. 5 of this year.
The city uses Click2Gov for utility bills, business license renewals and building permit payments.
Information entered into Click2Gov includes name, address, email, payment card number, expiration date and security code.
Click2Gov had also been the target of hackers from Aug. 11 to Oct. 1 in 2018, when the information of 2,400 customers was exposed, the city has said in the past.
“We consider safeguarding financial information one of the highest priorities we have,” Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy said. “We’re working daily to make sure our online systems are secure.”
He said the city expects to identify a new vendor to provide an online payment service by the next City Council meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 23.
It will take around 90 days for the new system to be put in place, Conroy added.
In the meantime, the city will continue to use Click2Gov, albeit with extra security measures the city hopes will prevent further data breaches.
On Friday, the city began contacting those who may have been impacted by the breach. The city said the letters include information about the breach as well as steps those individuals can take to protect their information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.