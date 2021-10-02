City tennis courts, parks get upgrades

Several improvements are underway at city of Bakersfield parks.
A $488,000 tennis court rehabilitation project began Wednesday at Haggin Oaks Park, according to a city memo. It involves replacing asphalt court surfaces at both Haggin Oaks Park and Campus Park South with new post-tension concrete and new sports court surfacing for one tennis court and two new pickleball courts.
The project is being paid for through Measure N funds.
The court rehabilitation project at Campus Park South is slated to get underway soon. The tennis courts won't be available to the public during construction, which is expected to be finished by mid-December, the city memo said.
Also, playground equipment at Stonecreek Park is getting a nearly $250,000 upgrade. Work there began Monday, and is expected to be finished in mid-December.