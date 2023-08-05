The city of Bakersfield has submitted a Transformative Climate Communities grant application for up to $29.5 million for projects under the umbrella of Southeast Strong.
"The Southeast Strong initiative envisions a vibrant and interconnected community in southeast Bakersfield, built upon a foundation of inclusivity, collaboration, and shared cultural pride," according to a city memo. "Southeast Bakersfield is one of California’s most disadvantaged communities, still grappling with historically being underserved and the lingering impacts of discrimination."