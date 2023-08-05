MLK Park Clean Up-5_500010394 (copy)

A voluntary trash pickup effort was carried out in June at Martin Luther King Jr. Park by members of the organization Transitional Youth Mobilizing for Change. The city of Bakersfield is seeking state Transformative Climate Communities Program funding to pay for improvements in southeast Bakersfield.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian / File

The city of Bakersfield has submitted a Transformative Climate Communities grant application for up to $29.5 million for projects under the umbrella of Southeast Strong.

"The Southeast Strong initiative envisions a vibrant and interconnected community in southeast Bakersfield, built upon a foundation of inclusivity, collaboration, and shared cultural pride," according to a city memo. "Southeast Bakersfield is one of California’s most disadvantaged communities, still grappling with historically being underserved and the lingering impacts of discrimination."

Tags

Recommended for you