City stoplights getting improvements

The city of Bakersfield's Public Works department is installing retroreflective backplates to stop lights around the city to increase safety.

 City of Bakersfield photo

Crews have been repainting and installing bright yellow reflective plates to stop lights on Chester Avenue, according to a city memo.

