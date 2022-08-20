City stoplights getting improvements

The city of Bakersfield's Public Works department is installing retroreflective backplates to stop lights around the city to increase safety.
Crews have been repainting and installing bright yellow reflective plates to stop lights on Chester Avenue, according to a city memo.
The backplates are supposed to increase intersection safety by 15 percent. Also, if the power goes out, they make motorists aware of a signalized intersection.
The city is starting the upgrades at intersections with high traffic, at arterials and at sites with higher crash numbers. Plans are to continue the work throughout the city.