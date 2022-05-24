City staff and Kern Medical propose inpatient detox center for low-income residents, homeless

The city of Bakersfield’s ad-hoc homelessness committee on Tuesday discussed the potential for creating an inpatient substance-abuse detox center at Kern Medical to help low-income residents.
“It's just something that is definitely lacking and we don't have anywhere in our community now,” said Natalee Garrett, vice president of strategic development at Kern Medical.
Plans for the new facility discussed at the meeting included a 20- to 24-bed detox center, a 28-bed psychiatric emergency unit and a 16-bed inpatient psychiatric unit. Garrett said the building could be constructed on Kern Medical’s campus by repurposing an existing structure. The new facility also would reduce strain on the hospital’s emergency department.
Patients often need attention from Kern Medical’s emergency department while getting treatment at the Mary K. Shell Mental Health Center on Kern Medical’s campus, Garrett said, noting the department’s resources have been strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the need for mental health services continues to rise, and the proposed center would ease stress on available resources at Kern Medical, while providing patients a stable place to detox.
Garrett added there have been instances of as many as 18 psychiatric holds awaiting medical attention in the emergency room because of backups at the mental health facility.
“That is just completely unsustainable, long term,” Garrett noted. “We greatly need additional space and additional support for those services.”
Anthony Valdez, assistant to the city manager, said the city could apply for state money to pay for building and operational costs.
The proposal was on the agenda only for discussion at this point, as a non-action item. However, Councilman Ken Weir, chair of the committee, as well City Council members Eric Arias and Patty Gray, signaled their support for the idea Tuesday.
“This is a project that we kind of all have been waiting for — a big home run,” Weir said. “It sounds like it's going to have a tremendous, tremendous, positive effect on what we're trying to do and accomplish.”
Shopping cart ordinance
City Council members on the ad-hoc committee on homelessness also discussed a draft ordinance that would look to cut the number of abandoned shopping carts in the city.
“It is a large amount of staff time spent on recovering abandoned carts, and so they would be spending their time on other, more productive things,” City Manager Christian Clegg said.
City attorney Virginia Gennaro said Bakersfield has historically relied on fielding complaints in order to find abandoned shopping carts. She noted current state law already prohibits taking shopping carts from a business, provided a property owner follows certain guidelines.
A proposed city ordinance would change the guidelines a property owner must abide by, Gennaro said.
Many cities have a containment policy or retrieval policy regarding shopping cart abandonment, Gennaro noted in a presentation to the committee. A containment policy includes steps a property owner must take to ensure shopping carts stay on a property; retrieval policies are plans the owners must have to reclaim the cart.
The draft discussed Tuesday would create a containment policy. Gennaro noted this type of plan would place the onus on property owners to enforce the rules, as opposed to a tenant.
At a future meeting, council members are expected to consider one of three options: maintain the status quo on carts; amend city ordinances to add a containment or retrieval policy, or both; or enter into an agreement with a service specializing in cart recovery, Gennaro said.
Paul Saldaña, the city’s economic, community and development director, said the cost to property owners for such an ordinance — depending on which option the City Council decides to pursue — could range from $8,000 to $10,000 for a pharmacy-size business; $10,000 to $18,000 for a grocery store; and $20,000 to $25,000 for a larger department store. Councilwoman Patty Gray asked about the potential for grants to keep costs down for business owners that would be impacted.
A motion passed unanimously to accept the staff’s recommendation. Weir requested a presentation on this matter at a City Council meeting next month.