The city of Bakersfield expects work to repair damage created by a sinkhole at Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue to be completed by Aug. 14.
The sinkhole, which developed July 18, was caused by the deterioration of a 39-inch concrete sewer pipe due to corrosive sewer gases, according to the the city's weekly general information memo.
A temporary sewer bypass system has been installed to keep the sewer system working, and a contractor will replace the failed pipe and seven deteriorated sewer manholes, the memo said.
Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.