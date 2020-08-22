A sinkhole on Chester Avenue that opened in the road on Aug, 8 has mostly been repaired by city and contractor crews, the city of Bakersfield reported in its weekly general information memo.
Crews were tasked with relocating water lines, storm drain lines and sewer pipes, while also replacing more than 400 feet of 42-inch diameter sewer trunk line, the city said.
(4) comments
Somewhere between So. Union Ave. and the Kern River I suppose.
Amazing what years of neglect can do.
I think a sinkhole on the famed Chester Ave is the perfect metaphor for Bakersfield. Even better would have been one under McCarthy's office. Express elevator for him.
I’d argue the perfect metaphor for your skull is the Chester Ave sinkhole.
