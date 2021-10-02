City sets up large item drop-offs for Oct. 9

The public can drop off large items Saturday, Oct. 9 at two locations — Kaiser Permanente Sports Village at 9001 Ashe Road and 4200 Panorama Drive. The hours are 8 a.m. to noon.
The last events, held Sept. 11, collected more than 22,400 pounds of trash items. Since January, more than 434,000 pounds of trash has been collected at these events, according to a city memo.
You can drop off items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, electronics, water heaters and barbecue grills, but no propane tanks. Items not accepted include construction materials and debris including concrete, any item with refrigerant, items weighing more than 300 pounds, household hazardous waste, liquid waste and hazardous materials. You should be prepared to unload your own items.