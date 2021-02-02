The city of Bakersfield has scheduled a nighttime closure for all northbound lanes of Highway 99 for 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector and Ming Avenue onramp will also be closed for large equipment mobilization, according to a city news release.
Traffic will be routed westbound on Ming Avenue to Wible Road, then north to re-enter Highway 99 on the slip ramp. Eastbound Highway 58 traffic will be routed west on Ming Avenue, north on Wible Road, and west on California Avenue to enter the southbound Highway 99, traveling back to the connector ramp.