City seeks to fill committee seats

The city of Bakersfield is seeking applications to fill various committees.
• The at-large seat on the Public Safety & Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee is open. The appointee will complete the term that runs through Feb. 6, 2025. Applications, available on the city’s website and at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall North (1600 Truxtun Ave.), are due by 5 p.m. March 30.
• The Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for three future vacancies on the City Planning Commission. Terms are expiring on April 30 for the commissioners from Wards 2 and 4, with a third seat opening up for Ward 1 in the near future, according to a city memo. Applications are due to the Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. April 8.
• The Bakersfield Youth Commission has openings for regular and alternate appointments in Wards 1, 6 and 7. Applicants must be city residents, current high school students at the time of appointment, and maintain as close to a 3.0 grade point average or above.