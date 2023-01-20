City seeks new PSVS commissioner

Good with money? Better at critiquing government spending? Then the Public Safety & Vital Services Committee might be for you.
With uncertainty over the debt limit looming this week at the national level, city leaders are fielding for someone to oversee spending at the local level. The PSVS committee, shorthand as citizens oversight committee, is tasked with overseeing how the projected $101.2 million in tax revenue is spent.
“Those uses and priorities were determined through more than 30 community-based meetings and input from more than 1,000 residents before the measure was placed on the ballot,” said city spokesperson Joe Conroy.
It is composed of nine members, with one representative of each ward and two others who represent the mayor and another nominated at-large. Ward commissioners are appointed by the council in January, and serve two-year terms that are concurrent with their nominating council member's time in office.
“Once the committee has reviewed the recommendations from staff, those recommendations — along with feedback from the committee — are brought to the full City Council for approval as part of the budget process,” Conroy explained.
The city began searching for a Ward 3 representative last month, after prior commissioner Ken Keller announced he would vacate the position at the end of his term.
Conroy said there are no specific qualifications to serve on the committee, though he noted that council members do factor in certain financial expertise when deciding. Representatives do not need to live in the ward they represent, so long as they reside within Bakersfield.
Meetings are held twice a year, to review how the Measure N funds are planned to be spent. In short, the committee is the sober, proverbial counterweight to the fantasies of the city's aspirations.
Since its start in 2018, the PSVS committee has approved millions in one-time costs, including improvements to the city’s software systems, radio system and retirement plan.
That said, even the committee is not unanimous in its decisions. When the Park Ranger Division sought approval, the committee voted 6-2, with commissioners Larry Koman and Cathy Abernathy voting against. Keller was absent.
Abernathy pointed out that when Measure N was approved by voters in 2018, it won by a difference of .10 percent, or 97 votes out of over 91,000 — a near tie.
"That basically ‘tie’ vote means appropriate the dollars exactly as advertised," Abernathy said. "Especially for '100 new cops,' not ‘retiree replacements,' and that hiring more staff for other departments with 30-year salaries, benefits and lifetime pensions is not responsible accounting for this specific sales tax increase."
She also said: “Measure N committee members must respect the fact (that) voters evenly split."
Those interested in the position can find applications available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave, or at the city’s website, and should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
For further information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767.