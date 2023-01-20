 Skip to main content
City seeks new PSVS commissioner

Bakersfield City Hall South.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Good with money? Better at critiquing government spending? Then the Public Safety & Vital Services Committee might be for you.

With uncertainty over the debt limit looming this week at the national level, city leaders are fielding for someone to oversee spending at the local level. The PSVS committee, shorthand as citizens oversight committee, is tasked with overseeing how the projected $101.2 million in tax revenue is spent.

