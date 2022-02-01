City seeks members for North of the River Recreation & Parks District Board of Directors

The Bakersfield City Council is looking for a person to serve on the North of the River Recreation & Parks District Board of Directors due to the expiration of the term of board member James Nabors, whose term expired Dec. 31.
The board has the responsibility of providing the district with clearly defined goals and objectives in support of its mission; to provide and maintain an adequate program of recreation activities and a system of areas and facilities designed to support them; and to establish rules and regulations governing internal organization and operation.
This candidate is nominated and appointed by the full City Council, and must be a resident of the city throughout the four-year term. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave. or at the city’s website: www.bakersfieldcity.us.
Applications must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m., Feb. 28. For further information and assistance regarding this appointment, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767.
Citizens interested in serving on the North of the River Recreation & Parks District Board of Directors are encouraged to contact each City Council member regarding their interest and qualifications.