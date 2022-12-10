 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City seeks Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee members

15th Annual Make a Difference Day

Keep Bakersfield Beautiful volunteers Cathy Butler and Nate Meeks take down illegal signs on 20th Street in downtown Bakersfield in 2019.

 Jennifer Johnson / For The Californian

The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting for people to serve on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee due to terms expiring.

Council members from each respective Ward nominate a resident from within the city. The applicants will be nominated by the council members of Wards 1, 3, 4 and 7 and confirmed by a majority vote of the full council, according to a city news release. 

Coronavirus Cases