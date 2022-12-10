City seeks Keep Bakersfield Beautiful committee members

The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting for people to serve on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee due to terms expiring.
Council members from each respective Ward nominate a resident from within the city. The applicants will be nominated by the council members of Wards 1, 3, 4 and 7 and confirmed by a majority vote of the full council, according to a city news release.
The terms are concurrent with the nominating council members' terms.
"The committee recommends programs and activities to improve the ecological and aesthetic value of Bakersfield through the proper handling of solid waste, litter control and prevention, beautification, education and the recruitment of volunteers who will make a positive difference in our community," according to a city news release.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., and on the city’s website and are due to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Jan. 4.