City seeks applicants for youth jobs program

The city of Bakersfield is excited to announce the creation and launch of the Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program, a first-of-its-kind program being started thanks to a $5.39 million grant from California Volunteers.
The city is looking to hire nearly 400 workers ages 16 to 30 starting in June.
The program will include a paid high school summer internship program, a paid college-level fellowship program and partnerships with nonprofits.
An array of entry-level and career paths has been identified in City departments and nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.
Applications for the high school summer internship program are now being accepted with the program expected to begin June 13. Applications can be found on the Kern Community Foundation’s website. Applications for the college-level fellowship program are expected to open in September.