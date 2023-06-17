The city is looking for applicants to finish an unexpired term on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee due to the resignation of the Ward 2 alternate member. The term runs concurrent with the nominating councilmember and will expire in December 2024.
The councilmember from Ward 2 will nominate a city resident, who then must be confirmed by a majority vote of the full City Council.
The committee recommends programs and activities to improve the ecological and aesthetic value of Bakersfield through the proper handling of solid waste, litter control and prevention, beautification, education, and the recruitment of volunteers, according to a city memo.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall North, 1600 Truxtun Ave., and on the city’s website. Call 661-326-3767.