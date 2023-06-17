3626e9d8-e029-4205-b40e-cb6c95a6aed6

A volunteer group with the World Mission Society Church of God works with Keep Bakersfield Beautiful to clean up downtown Bakersfield in August 2022.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The city is looking for applicants to finish an unexpired term on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee due to the resignation of the Ward 2 alternate member. The term runs concurrent with the nominating councilmember and will expire in December 2024.

The councilmember from Ward 2 will nominate a city resident, who then must be confirmed by a majority vote of the full City Council.

