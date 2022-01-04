City seeking members for Measure N oversight committee

The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting for nine people to serve a three-year term on the city’s Public Safety & Vital Services Measure Citizens Oversight Committee, which would expire in February 2025.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the city.
The Bakersfield Public Safety & Vital Services Measure Citizens Oversight Committee acts in an advisory capacity to review the expenditure of revenues generated by the tax imposed by Measure N. The committee is asked to provide independent verification that the revenues collected pursuant to the measure are expended in a manner consistent with Measure N’s stated purposes.
The City Council may, at its discretion, consider various factors applicable to each candidate including, but not limited to, the candidate’s professional and educational background and affiliation with or nomination by groups or organizations, which include Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Taxpayers Association, Bakersfield Association of Realtors and Kern Citizens for Sustainable Government.
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1600 Truxtun Ave., or on the city’s website, and should be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m., Friday, for consideration. For further information and assistance, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-326-3767.