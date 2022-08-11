 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City secures nearly $4M to address homelessness

90a454e2-7df4-47f5-937e-4850c52e955b

Bakersfield City Councilwoman Patty Gray, who represents Ward 6, left, talks about state funding to tackle homelessness Thursday alongside Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales and Anna Laven, executive director Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. 

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

The city of Bakersfield announced Thursday nearly $4 million from the state to address homelessness by creating permanent supportive housing, a new shelter and other solutions.

This is the fourth time the city has received funds from the California Homeless, Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant, and this year, Bakersfield received $3.99 million to address the underlying causes of homelessness, according to Ward 2 City CouncilmanAndrae Gonzales.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases