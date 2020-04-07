The Bakersfield City Council will address the threat of the new coronavirus spreading among the local homeless population at its meeting on Wednesday.
At the meeting, the council is scheduled to appropriate $537,127 in state funds to local efforts aimed at reducing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 among those without homes.
The influx of funding comes as the state makes $100 million available to municipalities throughout California. All in all, Kern County will receive a more than $1 million injection of resources.
A little less than half of Bakersfield’s portion of the funding will be sent to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. The center recently pleaded for additional resources from the council, saying it needed additional money to keep up its level of service.
An administrative report attached to the meeting’s agenda says the council is slated to appropriate $200,000 to the Homeless Center, the same amount requested by the center’s leadership.
Recipients for the remaining amount of approximately $336,127 have not yet been determined. The city said in its administrative report that the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative would make recommendations about who should receive the funds.
"We have identified priorities, planning is underway and we are in near constant communication to address the health and safety needs of the community," Homeless Collaborative Executive Anna Laven wrote in a text.
The influx in cash comes at a crucial time for homeless outreach workers. The city noted in its report the Homeless Center, one of the largest shelters in the city, has been struggling to meet its operational costs, especially with the increased need to institute more health and safety measures to deal with the pandemic.
In its report, the city called on all shelters to increase capacity in order to meet the expected influx of services that will be needed if coronavirus spreads among the homeless.
The funds could be used in a variety of ways, including for the purchase of hotel rooms and trailers to house the city’s homeless population. The money could also fund protective equipment for local homeless outreach workers and for transportation between homeless shelters and medical facilities.
The city expects to return to the issue in May, when the final recipients for the funds will be determined.
