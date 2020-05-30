Despite the economic downturn due to the coronavirus, many Measure N projects remain on schedule.
After revenue projections for the next fiscal year, which begins in July, were rapidly scaled back to account for the economic crisis, the city has submitted a revised Measure N budget proposal to the Public Safety and Vital Services Oversight Committee for approval. The proposal involves only projects funded through Measure N, the 1 percent sales tax increase narrowly passed by voters in 2018 with the intention of increasing quality of life issues.
In February, staff predicted the city would earn around $77.3 million during fiscal year 2020-21, but after sales plummeted from the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, staff now say the city will earn roughly $69.5 million, a difference of about $7.8 million.
Still, Bakersfield Financial Director Randy McKeegan says Measure N put the city in a good position to deal with the downturn.
“When you’re just talking about PSVS, it’s a fortunate situation that we are in because we had a new sales tax in place last year that has not been fully committed,” he said. “Because the revenue was not fully committed to ongoing projects or expenditures, that allowed us to not be in the hole when we had to cut over $7 million from our projections.”
He said most of the cuts came in the form of delayed capital improvement projects and decreased additions to the city’s reserve funds.
The benchmark of hiring 100 police officers in three years remains on course, along with the goals of addressing homelessness and bolstering the Bakersfield Fire Department.
While the city has instituted a hiring freeze for positions not funded through Measure N, the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure will allow Bakersfield to hire 91 additional employees next fiscal year, with the Bakersfield Police Department increasing the most at 44.
Still, some have questioned the city’s spending priorities, particularly the apparent lack of collaboration with local communities when developing the budget. The Kern-Kaweah chapter of the Sierra Club sent the city a letter decrying the reduction in funding for local parks.
Sierra Club member Eddy Laine lamented the reduction in park funding from about $12 million this fiscal year to less than $4 million proposed for next year.
“One would hope that when you’re making decisions about millions of dollars, that there would be a process involving neighborhoods,” he said, referring to collaboration between city officials and local residents in the budget development process. “And that was a part of the language of Measure N, that neighborhoods, the community would be involved. And there’s no indication that the community has been involved in shaping these recommendations.”
He added the poor condition of local parks was the reason some people chose not to move to Bakersfield. He hoped members of the public had been given more time to review the city’s proposal.
“There’s no real serious community involvement in this and you’d think it would happen,” he said.
Oversight Commissioner Fred Prince also has worries about the city’s proposal. He said the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus downturn — and the unforeseeable pace at which the economy could recover — could hamper certain goals.
“There are still a few unknowns based on the effects of the pandemic,” he said. “And I do think that what the city has proposed in regards to a 10 percent reduction may be a little optimistic.”
If the city has been too optimistic, and more adjustments do need to be made, some projects may need to be delayed.
The city, however, says it has a plan to deal with less revenue than it has anticipated.
“There’s a number of stopgaps that we’ve built,” McKeegan said. “We have these different groups of funding streams that will allow us to pivot if necessary on future (capital improvement projects) or fill in the gaps that may be created with lower numbers than expected.”
Included in the city’s budget proposal are $5.5 million worth of contingency projects that can be dropped if necessary. The city plans to reevaluate the budget quarterly to track revenue in order to keep up with the rapidly evolving market.
The Oversight Committee plans to meet Tuesday to make a recommendation on the city’s proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.