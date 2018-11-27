The city of Bakersfield’s sales tax ballot initiative is in a race to the finish line as the last votes are counted by the Kern County Elections Office.
With 2,919 votes left to be tallied, Measure N has pulled within 14 votes of passing.
Karen Rhea, Kern County assistant registrar of voters, said she did not know when the county would release its next update, nor could she say how many of the roughly 3,000 ballots that remain pertain to Bakersfield and not the county.
“Voters who cast ballots at precincts where Measure N is on the ballot are not necessarily entitled to vote on Measure N,” she said in an email.
The county has until Dec. 7 to finish counting all the ballots and certify the election.
As the count currently stands, 45,576 Bakersfield residents have voted no on Measure N while 45,563 have voted yes, a 50.01 percent to 49.99 percent margin.
Measure N passes if it gets just a single vote over 50 percent.
On election night, the measure had amassed a deficit of around 1,500 votes, which increased to around a 2,6000-vote differential a few days after the election.
At that point, 68,000 votes had yet to be counted in Kern County.
Across California, elections offices count provisional and mail-in ballots among others in the days following the election. At least one close race has already flipped as a result of the latest updates.
21st Congressional District Democratic candidate TJ Cox took the lead over incumbent David Valadao after Kern County’s last ballot count.
Measure N could be the next in line.
(1) comment
Funny how the vote count always seems to go one way after elections....
