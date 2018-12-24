As the city of Bakersfield heads into 2019, work on one of the signature Thomas Road Improvement Projects is set to begin.
The city held a groundbreaking on Thursday for the third phase of the Centennial Corridor Project, a $270 million venture that will connect Highway 58 to the Westside Parkway in an effort to ease east-west congestion across town.
The third phase of the project will reconstruct a loop ramp at the Highway 58 and Highway 99 interchange, widening the road. The entrance to the ramp will be shifted to the Ming Avenue off-ramp, and sound walls will be constructed.
The city expects construction to begin in early 2019, wrapping up in mid-2021.
The same week of the groundbreaking, the city received word that state and federal approvals had been granted for Phase 4 of the project, the final piece of the puzzle that will build the mainline road between Highways 99 and 58.
Construction on the project should begin in mid-2019, with completion for all phases anticipated for mid-2022.
Funding for the project was finalized in June when Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, secured $50 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.
The Kern Council of Governments has selected various projects conducted by the city government for awards.
The city’s LED retrofit project earned the Ken Volpe Regional Award of Merit for Environmental Resources and Conservation.
The Truxtun Operational Improvements Project, which widened Truxtun Avenue from Empire Drive to 100 feet east of Elm Street, earned the Chairma’s Award of Merit for Regional Cooperation.
The Bakersfield Police Department’s Shot Spotter program earned the Richard A. Maxwell Regional Award of Merit for Public Safety.
The city announced two promotions for key positions late last week. Julie Drimakis has been appointed as city clerk and Kristina Budak will step into the role of Water Resources Director.
Drimakis has worked as assistant city clerk for the past five-and-a-half years, recently taking on the role of acting city clerk. In her role, she has overseen the operations of City Council meetings.
Budak has worked for the city for the last 11 years, spending the last four as TRIP manager. As the water resources director, she will oversee the department that manages the city’s Kern River water rights.
